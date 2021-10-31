First Christian Church Held Their 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The First Christian Church had their 3rd annual trunk or treat today that consisted of a pet blessing station, photo booth and a simple craft for the children.

Lori Buchanan, Leader of Evangelism at First Christian Church said the trunk or treat is for Halloween, but they are also hoping the kids can be a part of the programs at the church.

“Our church is really big on outreach and children and serving the community so we wanted them to come and be a part of our trunk or treat, and hopefully come and be in our activities at church,” Buchanan said.

Some programs offered by the church are vacation bible school and the christmas program.

At the trunk or treat, pets were able to receive a blessing and treat as well. Reverend Philip Hunt, Pastoral Associate at First Christian Church explained where the pet blessing idea came from.

“Pet blessing came about actually from Saint Francis of Assisi, who is known for his relationship and love for animals. Many times you’ll see a statue of Saint Francis with his hand out and probably a bird in the hand, a very gentle man. So the idea of blessing the pets this time of year came with the idea of Saint Francis and his prayer for animals,” Reverend Hunt said.

To learn more about the programs or activities and upcoming events for First Christian Church, you can visit the website at zvillefcc.com.