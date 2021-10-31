7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol627025

Updated on Sunday, October 31st 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 53°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 48°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 46°.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 47°.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower, high of 49°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 51°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 53°.

DISCUSSION:

All next week we will be under the influence of a trough dipping south from Canada. This will support some colder conditions this week with the coldest air of the season -so far- instore.

Our first freeze which will end the growing season is expected to occur Tuesday night.

Northwest flow will ensure that cold lows and highs are occurring daily with some sunnier skies being attributed to the drier airmass.

