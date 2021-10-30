Tentative agreement reached between CCEA and School Board

COSHOCTON, OH – A tentative agreement was reached between the Coshocton City Education Association (CCEA) and the School Board following a mediated bargaining session Friday afternoon.

CCEA Spokesperson Barb Snyder said, “We are so pleased to have reached an agreement with the Board, and by the prospect of returning to our classrooms on Monday to focus on what we do best – educating our students.” She continued, “We are also extremely appreciative of the community’s support during the last few weeks. Everyone really came together to show us that educators are essential!”

The CCEA membership will meet at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the United Steelworkers Local 7014 union hall (1048 S. 6thStreet) to vote on the fully-recommended the tentative agreement. CCEA Spokesperson Barb Snyder will be available for comment following the vote.