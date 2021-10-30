Spurs-West Ham, Liverpool-Leicester headline League Cup draw

LONDON (AP) — After dispatching Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds, West Ham will have to get past another of English soccer’s so-called “Big Six” to reach the semifinals of the League Cup.

West Ham was pitted against Tottenham in the draw for the quarterfinals that was made on Saturday.

With City — the winner of the competition in each of the last four seasons — out, the draw looks wide open.

Premier League leader Chelsea is away to Brentford in another London derby, Liverpool hosts Leicester while third-tier Sunderland — the only team remaining not from the top flight — will play away to Arsenal.

The matches will be played in the week starting Dec. 20.

