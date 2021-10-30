Share the Love with North Terrace Church of Christ

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Love was shared at the North Terrace Church of Christ today with donated items like blankets, clothing items, food and more.

They call it Share the Love and all items donated will be going to agencies like Eastside Community Ministry and Christ’s Table in efforts of spreading positivity, says Chris Steele, Minister at North Terrace Church of Christ.

“It’s a chance for people in the Zanesville area to come together and just be generous, to be kind to say there are people in our community who can benefit from a little bit more, whether it’s from clothes, more food and really just say we love each other,” Steele said.

The community was able to drive up into the parking lot and drop off their donated items to the church and agencies and then it was placed on the truck.

Steele said this type of event has been going on for several years and it’s a great way for the community to look out for one another.

“Share the Love was started several years ago by creating Credo Financial Advisors and it’s a chance where a business in our community comes together with non profits like Eastside and Christ’s Table and North Terrace Church of Christ just serves as a location where things can be brought where everybody can gather and do this.,” Steele stated. “So it’s neat to see businesses, churches and nonprofits working together for the good of our community.”

Steele encourages the community to make a difference wherever you can starting now and for the future. For more information on any other upcoming events, please visit their website at ntcoc.org.