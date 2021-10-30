Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Forreston 7, Lena-Winslow 7
Freeport (Aquin) 28, Freeport 23
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 6
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 38, Pawnee 20
Milledgeville 64, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8
Pearl City 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 32
Pecatonica 45, Orangeville 36
Polo 66, West Prairie 16
Class 1A=
First Round=
Arcola 31, Winchester (West Central) 12
Athens 42, Macon Meridian 14
Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 14
Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7
Colfax Ridgeview 34, Rushville-Industry 7
Fulton 42, Raby 0
Gilman Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Catlin (Salt Fork) 6
Lena-Winslow 54, Aurora Christian 7
Moweaqua Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Cumberland 14
Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 35, Casey-Westfield 7
Class 2A=
First Round=
Bismarck-Henning 35, North-Mac 6
Decatur St. Teresa 62, Flora 7
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, North Lawndale 14
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42
Erie/Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20
Farmington 42, El Paso-Gridley 6
Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12
Kankakee (McNamara) 42, Knoxville 14
Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
Nashville 48, Mendon Unity 20
Sterling Newman 33, Aledo (Mercer County) 24
Tremont 19, Momence 0
Vandalia 24, Chester 0
Wilmington 55, Julian 0
Class 3A=
First Round=
Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0
Carlinville 40, DuQuoin 26
Chicago (Clark) 26, Brimfield 16
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0
Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area High School 0
Lisle 49, Chicago (Carver Military) 0
Monticello 42, Greenville 7
Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6
Pecatonica 44, Mendota 0
Tolono Unity 46, Newton 6
Williamsville 43, Beardstown 22
Class 4A=
First Round=
Breese Central 20, Salem 0
Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12
Kewanee 17, Plano 14
Murphysboro/Elverado 43, Macomb 22
Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6
Phillips 50, Dixon 26
Rochester 48, Cahokia 0
St. Francis 41, Peoria Notre Dame 31
Stillman Valley 62, Hyde Park 14
Class 5A=
First Round=
Kankakee 38, Carbondale 7
Mahomet-Seymour 50, Jacksonville 8
Marion 41, Metamora 8
Marmion 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8
Mascoutah 28, Dunlap 20
Morgan Park 50, Peoria (H.S.) 42
St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14
Sycamore 48, Evergreen Park 21
Triad 20, Hillcrest 19
Class 6A=
First Round=
Champaign Centennial 21, Kenwood 7
Crete-Monee 51, Chatham Glenwood 0
Crystal Lake Central 55, Amundsen 28
East St. Louis 66, Riverside-Brookfield 0
Class 7A=
First Round=
Brother Rice 27, Wheaton Warrenville South 26
Buffalo Grove 22, Lincoln Way West 19
Geneva 28, Collinsville 21
Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29
Class 8A=
First Round=
Glenbard North 34, Bolingbrook 30
Glenbard West 38, Oswego 10
Hinsdale Central 41, Sandburg 15
Lincoln-Way East 23, Oswego East 6
Lockport 35, Lyons 10
Loyola 44, Downers South 0
Palatine 35, Taft 17
Plainfield North 23, Evanston Township 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
