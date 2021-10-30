Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Forreston 7, Lena-Winslow 7

Freeport (Aquin) 28, Freeport 23

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 6

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 38, Pawnee 20

Milledgeville 64, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 8

Pearl City 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 32

Pecatonica 45, Orangeville 36

Polo 66, West Prairie 16

Class 1A=

First Round=

Arcola 31, Winchester (West Central) 12

Athens 42, Macon Meridian 14

Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 14

Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7

Colfax Ridgeview 34, Rushville-Industry 7

Fulton 42, Raby 0

Gilman Iroquois West 35, Monmouth United 26

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Catlin (Salt Fork) 6

Lena-Winslow 54, Aurora Christian 7

Moweaqua Central A&M 14, Nokomis 6

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Cumberland 14

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 35, Casey-Westfield 7

Class 2A=

First Round=

Bismarck-Henning 35, North-Mac 6

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Flora 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 40, North Lawndale 14

Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42

Erie/Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20

Farmington 42, El Paso-Gridley 6

Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12

Kankakee (McNamara) 42, Knoxville 14

Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15

Nashville 48, Mendon Unity 20

Sterling Newman 33, Aledo (Mercer County) 24

Tremont 19, Momence 0

Vandalia 24, Chester 0

Wilmington 55, Julian 0

Class 3A=

First Round=

Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0

Carlinville 40, DuQuoin 26

Chicago (Clark) 26, Brimfield 16

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0

Fairfield 26, Hoopeston Area High School 0

Lisle 49, Chicago (Carver Military) 0

Monticello 42, Greenville 7

Mt. Carmel 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 14

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6

Pecatonica 44, Mendota 0

Tolono Unity 46, Newton 6

Williamsville 43, Beardstown 22

Class 4A=

First Round=

Breese Central 20, Salem 0

Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12

Kewanee 17, Plano 14

Murphysboro/Elverado 43, Macomb 22

Paris 17, Mt. Zion 6

Phillips 50, Dixon 26

Rochester 48, Cahokia 0

St. Francis 41, Peoria Notre Dame 31

Stillman Valley 62, Hyde Park 14

Class 5A=

First Round=

Kankakee 38, Carbondale 7

Mahomet-Seymour 50, Jacksonville 8

Marion 41, Metamora 8

Marmion 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8

Mascoutah 28, Dunlap 20

Morgan Park 50, Peoria (H.S.) 42

St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14

Sycamore 48, Evergreen Park 21

Triad 20, Hillcrest 19

Class 6A=

First Round=

Champaign Centennial 21, Kenwood 7

Crete-Monee 51, Chatham Glenwood 0

Crystal Lake Central 55, Amundsen 28

East St. Louis 66, Riverside-Brookfield 0

Class 7A=

First Round=

Brother Rice 27, Wheaton Warrenville South 26

Buffalo Grove 22, Lincoln Way West 19

Geneva 28, Collinsville 21

Hononegah 53, Plainfield East 29

Class 8A=

First Round=

Glenbard North 34, Bolingbrook 30

Glenbard West 38, Oswego 10

Hinsdale Central 41, Sandburg 15

Lincoln-Way East 23, Oswego East 6

Lockport 35, Lyons 10

Loyola 44, Downers South 0

Palatine 35, Taft 17

Plainfield North 23, Evanston Township 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com