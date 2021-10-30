Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Forreston 7, Lena-Winslow 7

Freeport (Aquin) 28, Freeport 23

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 6

Pearl City 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 32

Pecatonica 45, Orangeville 36

Class 1A=

First Round=

Arcola 31, Winchester (West Central) 12

Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 14

Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7

Colfax Ridgeview 34, Rushville-Industry 7

Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Catlin (Salt Fork) 6

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Cumberland 14

Class 2A=

First Round=

Bismarck-Henning 35, North-Mac 6

Decatur St. Teresa 62, Flora 7

Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42

Erie/Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20

Farmington 42, El Paso-Gridley 6

Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12

Kankakee (McNamara) 42, Knoxville 14

Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15

Sterling Newman 33, Aledo (Mercer County) 24

Tremont 19, Momence 0

Class 3A=

First Round=

Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0

Chicago (Clark) 26, Brimfield 16

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0

Fairfield 8, Hoopeston Area High School 0

Lisle 49, Chicago (Carver Military) 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6

Pecatonica 44, Mendota 0

Class 4A=

First Round=

Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12

Kewanee 17, Plano 14

Class 5A=

First Round=

Marion 41, Metamora 8

Marmion 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8

Morgan Park 50, Peoria (H.S.) 42

St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14

Class 6A=

First Round=

Crete-Monee 51, Chatham Glenwood 0

Crystal Lake Central 55, Amundsen 28

Class 8A=

First Round=

Glenbard West 38, Oswego 10

Lincoln-Way East 23, Oswego East 6

Loyola 44, Downers South 0

Palatine 35, Taft 17

