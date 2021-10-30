Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Forreston 7, Lena-Winslow 7
Freeport (Aquin) 28, Freeport 23
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 6
Pearl City 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 32
Pecatonica 45, Orangeville 36
Class 1A=
First Round=
Arcola 31, Winchester (West Central) 12
Camp Point Central 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 14
Carrollton 47, Shelbyville 7
Colfax Ridgeview 34, Rushville-Industry 7
Greenfield-Northwestern 30, Catlin (Salt Fork) 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 24, Cumberland 14
Class 2A=
First Round=
Bismarck-Henning 35, North-Mac 6
Decatur St. Teresa 62, Flora 7
Downs Tri-Valley 47, Rockridge 42
Erie/Prophetstown 56, Clifton Central 20
Farmington 42, El Paso-Gridley 6
Johnston City 43, Lawrenceville 12
Kankakee (McNamara) 42, Knoxville 14
Maroa-Forsyth 33, Westville 15
Sterling Newman 33, Aledo (Mercer County) 24
Tremont 19, Momence 0
Class 3A=
First Round=
Benton 42, Piasa Southwestern 0
Chicago (Clark) 26, Brimfield 16
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, Chicago King 0
Fairfield 8, Hoopeston Area High School 0
Lisle 49, Chicago (Carver Military) 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24, Eureka 6
Pecatonica 44, Mendota 0
Class 4A=
First Round=
Carterville 42, Harrisburg 12
Kewanee 17, Plano 14
Class 5A=
First Round=
Marion 41, Metamora 8
Marmion 53, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 8
Morgan Park 50, Peoria (H.S.) 42
St. Patrick 44, Sterling 14
Class 6A=
First Round=
Crete-Monee 51, Chatham Glenwood 0
Crystal Lake Central 55, Amundsen 28
Class 8A=
First Round=
Glenbard West 38, Oswego 10
Lincoln-Way East 23, Oswego East 6
Loyola 44, Downers South 0
Palatine 35, Taft 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
