Regional Track Results

DII REGION 7: TOP 7 TEAMS ADVANCE-TOP 28 RUNNERS

Lakewood will race at State finishing second. Ryan Byers was the Lancer’s top runner finishing in 18th place with a time of 17:56.5. Jonathon Holbrook finishes in 21st with a time of 18:01.5. Caleb Rafferty finished in 29th with a time of 18.26.5. Aidan Bowman finished with a time of 18.27.8.

Sheridan will also advance taking fifth place. The General’s Tate Ruthers finished in 9th place with a time of 17:37.8. Raine Rodich finished 37th overall with a time of 18.24.7. In 42nd place Simon Conrad with a time of 18:32.5. Isaiah Brown was in 44th place with a time of 18:34.2. Josh Skinner finished with a time of 18.59.9 for 62nd place.

John Glenn failed to advance as a team finishing in 9th place. However, Chris Tooms will advance as an individual with his time of 17:34.0 for 8th place overall.

River View also failed to move forward. Two of their runners will advance as individuals Sam Adams with a time of 17:49.7 for 15th place and Javin Robinson with a time of 17:55.5 for 17th place.

DII REGION 7 GIRLS:

Granville will advance to state finishing in second place. They had the two top runners overall, Regina Rose and Zoee Lehman. Lillian Eckels finished in 14th with a time of 21:02.6. Kara Bergeron ended the day in 31st with a time of 25:45.1 and Emma Mialkey was in 42nd with a time of 22.12.9.

In 7th place is Sheridan who will make an appearance at state. Nora Covey finished 43rd with a time of 22:14.2. Teammate Gracie Householder was in 51st place with a time of 22.25.3. Katelyn Heath was in 60th with a time of 22.40.3. Jenna Stewart finished in 61st with a time of 22.42.6 and in 67th Addie Boyd with a time of 22.50.6.

John Glenn, New Lexington and Meadowbrook failed to advance as a team. However the Panther’s Sydney Hambel advances to state as an individual with a time of 21.25.5.

Licking Valley had an individual runner make state Hannah Thompson took 24th place with a time of 21.21.6.

DIII GIRLS REGION 10

Caldwell’s Cross Country team moves on the the state tournament. Brynn Block and Sage Speck finished 24th and 25th with times of 22.01.2 and 22.03.2. Sadie Watson finished in 49th with a time of 23.11.9. Teagan Secrest finished with a time of 23.31.9 and Calli Hesson finished with a time of 24.19.4.