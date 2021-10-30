OHSAA Tournament Results 10.30.21

BOYS SOCCER:

RIVER VIEW: 2 ST. CLAIRSVILLE: 3

It took four overtimes for the Red Devils to defeat the Black Bears.

DOVER: 5 MAYSVILLE: 0

This is the third straight season that Dover has brought home a district championship.

HILAND: 7 WEST MUSKINGUM: 1

Tornadoes finish as district runner-up with a 13-7 final record.

GIRLS SOCCER:

VOLLEYBALL:

SHERIDAN: 3 VINTON COUNTY: 1

The Generals won 25-17, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-14 for the District Championship. Sheridan will either play Bishop Hartley or London in the regional semi-finals. That game begins at 4pm.

SHENANDOAH: 3 STRASBURG: 0

The Zeps defeated Strasburg 25-20, 25-21 and 25-14 to advance to the regional semi-final with a 21-5 record.

Shenandoah will face either Newark Catholic or Northmor in the regionals that game is currently underway.

TRI-VALLEY: 3 DOVER: 1

The Scotties advance to the regional semi-final with a district championship win 25-23, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-18.

Tri-Valley will play Meadowbrook in the Sweet 16.

MEADOWBROOK: 3 CLAYMONT: 0

The Colts win in three sets 25-12, 25-18 and 25-17.