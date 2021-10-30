Holiday Bazaar Fundraiser Held by the Zanesville Devilettes Dance Team

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The holiday season is approaching and the Zanesville High School Devilettes Dance Team started off with their annual Devilette Holiday Bazaar fundraiser at the Secrest Auditorium.

The fundraiser includes multiple vendors that had a lot of holiday items and more. Wayne Carpenter, Director of the Devilettes Dance Team explains how the fundraiser benefits the team.

“It is a great fundraiser for our team. It enables us to buy different props and supply money for awards and different functions that we do during the school year,” Carpenter said.

There are also raffles, auctions and food. Carpenter added that this is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.

“There are 50 to 60 different vendors here. Some have purchased two tables, some have done just a single table and that will go on all day long. We have people selling wood crafts, jewelry, sweat shirts, t-shirts that they’ve made or decorated, lots of different items, and different types of things,” Carpenter stated.

The fundraiser will go on until 3:00 p.m. today at the Secrest Auditorium and if you would like more information on the Devilettes Dance Team, you can visit their Facebook page at Zanesville High School Devilettes Dance Drill Team.