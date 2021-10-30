Gant House Has a Chilifest and Cider Social in Support of Nelson T. Gant Foundation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Nelson T. Gant Foundation held a chilifest and cider social earlier this afternoon that will benefit the upkeep of the Gant House.

The foundation began in 2001 in honor of Nelson T. Gant, who settled in Zanesville in 1847 after freeing his wife from slavery in Virgina.

In the Zanesville home he was able to establish a life using many skills and became a self made millionaire, according to Pasty Mcdonald, the Treasurer of the Nelson T. Gant Foundation.

“So we got together and found some funds to not only keep the home from being destroyed, but to restore it and now we kind of put it into a form of a museum to honor him as well as honoring the history of Zanesville Black Americans in the community.”

In addition to the chili and cider, there was also a silent chinese auction and the first 25 people who came in wearing a costume were given a free chance to spin the wheel.

McDonald talked more about the event and its educational purpose.

“The community can come in and have a historical component on how Nelson Gant became a millionaire as well as other African Americans in the community who has also become prominent and that there’s struggles that people yet had and how to over those struggles, and to have role models that says there are many things you can do to become self sufficient.”

To schedule a tour of the Nelson T. Gant House, you can call 740-891-4838 or visit the website at nelsontgantfoundation.org.