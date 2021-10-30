PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 12, Philadelphia George Washington 6
Albert Gallatin 15, Spring Mills, W.Va. 7
Aliquippa 63, New Castle 6
Allentown Central Catholic 17, Bethlehem Catholic 7
Armstrong 42, Indiana 22
Athens 7, Sayre Area 6
Avonworth 40, Quaker Valley 0
Bald Eagle Area def. Bradford, forfeit
Bangor 53, Pen Argyl 0
Beaver Falls 58, Elwood City Riverside 0
Bedford 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 10
Belle Vernon 46, McKeesport 14
Bellwood-Antis 25, Claysburg-Kimmel 8
Berlin-Brothersvalley 13, Homer-Center 12
Bermudian Springs 27, Biglerville 0
Bethlehem Center 32, Waynesburg Central 22
Bishop Canevin 43, Imani Christian Academy 0
Bishop McCort 32, Westmont Hilltop 20
Bishop Shanahan 34, Chichester 8
Blackhawk 21, Beaver Area 20
Brookville 42, Brockway 28
Burgettstown 23, Fort Cherry 0
Burrell 19, Valley 14
Butler 27, Erie 23
California 65, Bentworth 7
Cameron County 20, Bucktail 0
Camp Hill 7, Camp Hill Trinity 0
Canton 36, Troy 0
Carlisle 28, Central Dauphin East 20
Carmichaels 40, Jefferson-Morgan 6
Cedar Cliff 35, Mifflin County 0
Cedar Crest 42, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Central Columbia 8, Bloomsburg 6
Central Martinsburg 61, Somerset 14
Central Valley 47, Hopewell 6
Central York 60, York 14
Charleroi 33, Frazier 6
Cheltenham 27, Springfield Montco 12
Chestnut Ridge 24, Penn Cambria 14
Clairton 43, Jeannette 0
Clearfield 38, Clarion Area 7
Coatesville 42, Downingtown East 7
Columbia 52, Pequea Valley 6
Council Rock North 7, Council Rock South 3
Cowanesque Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 0
Crestwood 34, Wyoming Valley West 6
Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 17
Curwensville 32, West Branch 21
Dallas 35, Tunkhannock 0
Dallastown Area 41, Red Lion 14
Delaware Valley 12, North Pocono 6
Delone 8, Hanover 0
Donegal 27, Lancaster Catholic 0
Downingtown West 33, Avon Grove 6
ELCO 23, Annville-Cleona 13
East Pennsboro 43, Mechanicsburg 0
East Stroudsburg South 68, East Stroudsburg North 14
Eisenhower 39, Saegertown 0
Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 8
Elizabethtown 32, Solanco 14
Fairview 56, Seneca 26
Farrell 48, Fort Leboeuf 21
Fleetwood 49, Kutztown 30
Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 14
Frankford 12, Mastery Charter North 6
Freeport 35, Deer Lakes 0
Garden Spot 49, Ephrata 16
Garnet Valley 38, Lower Merion 7
Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 9
Girard 13, Harbor Creek 7
Governor Mifflin 42, Berks Catholic 13
Greenville 43, Conneaut Area 6
Hamburg 21, Schuylkill Valley 13
Hampton 48, Mars 14
Harrisburg 46, Chambersburg 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Hershey 0
Hazleton Area 14, Williamsport 11
Hempfield 27, Penn Manor 0
Highlands 33, Knoch 13
Hollidaysburg 19, Linsly, W.Va. 14
Jersey Shore 24, Central Mountain 0
Jim Thorpe 28, Lehighton 6
Juniata 52, Susquenita 20
Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon 7
Karns City 35, Dubois 14
Keystone 31, Moniteau 13
Keystone Oaks 27, Ambridge 7
Lake-Lehman 47, Riverside 14
Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Lebanon 0
Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 22
Laurel 35, Neshannock 6
Laurel Highlands 42, Uniontown 14
Leechburg 31, Greensburg Central Catholic 27
Lewisburg 12, Mifflinburg 6
Ligonier Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 44
Line Mountain 41, James Buchanan 13
Littlestown 28, Fairfield 7
Lower Dauphin 28, Palmyra 14
Mahanoy Area 22, Shenandoah Valley 0
Manheim Central 42, Cocalico 20
Maplewood 19, Mercer 7
Marian Catholic 20, Pine Grove 0
Marion Center 44, North Star 42
Martin Luther King 12, Benjamin Franklin 6
Mastbaum 18, Fels 12
Midd-West 49, Halifax 12
Middletown 7, Big Spring 0
Milton 27, Shikellamy 20
Milton Hershey 48, Red Land 21
Mohawk 33, Ellwood City 7
Monessen 14, Avella 6
Montour 34, Chartiers Valley 27
Moon 46, West Allegheny 10
Moshannon Valley 36, Everett 13
Mount Carmel 49, Shamokin 21
Mount Lebanon 35, Baldwin 7
Muhlenberg 38, Reading 6
Muncy 24, Hughesville 6
Nazareth Area 16, Easton 9
New Brighton 20, Freedom Area 8
New Oxford 37, West York 0
North East 28, Iroquois 16
North Hills 49, Shaler 19
North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 7
Northampton 7, Whitehall 0
Northeastern 40, Dover 33, OT
Northern Bedford 37, Mount Union 15
Northern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 14
Northwestern Lehigh 36, Catasauqua 2
Norwin 27, Hempfield Area 7
Octorara 35, Northern Lebanon 13
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 13, Cornell 12
Oxford 18, West Chester Henderson 0
Parkland 25, Emmaus 14
Penn Hills 42, Kiski Area 22
Penn-Trafford 42, Greater Latrobe 0
Pennridge 27, Abington 0
Penns Manor 48, Blacklick Valley 27
Penns Valley 45, Glendale 14
Perkiomen Valley 30, Pope John Paul II 0
Peters Township 35, South Fayette 7
Phoenixville 6, Owen J Roberts 2
Pine-Richland 36, Fox Chapel 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Canon-McMillan 14
Pittsburgh North Catholic 67, Derry 13
Plum 30, Greensburg Salem 27
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54, Wissahickon 7
Port Allegany 6, Kane Area 0
Pottsgrove 14, Spring-Ford 13
Pottstown 25, Norristown 0
Pottsville 20, North Schuylkill 12, 2OT
Purchase Line 14, Conemaugh Township 12
Quakertown 50, Harry S. Truman 6
Redbank Valley 40, Punxsutawney 14
Reynolds 34, Cambridge Springs 20
Richland 38, Central Cambria 0
Ridgway 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 13
River Valley 21, Portage Area 6
Rochester 48, Northgate 6
Rustin 55, Sun Valley 24
Saucon Valley 24, Palisades 3
Scranton 23, Abington Heights 14
Scranton Holy Cross 36, Montrose 0
Scranton Prep 17, Valley View 10
Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 10
Seneca Valley 17, North Allegheny 12
Souderton 34, Bensalem 12
South Allegheny 21, Mount Pleasant 7
South Hunterdon, N.J. 38, Morrisville 6
Southern Lehigh 37, Salisbury 8
Southmoreland 28, South Park 14
Spring Grove 35, South Western 0
Springfield Delco 22, Penncrest 6
St. Francis, N.Y. 21, Erie McDowell 3
St. Joseph’s Prep 21, Father Judge 13
State College 21, Altoona 7
Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 7
Sto-Rox 41, Carlynton 0
Strath Haven 33, Radnor 7
Tamaqua 46, Panther Valley 0
Thomas Jefferson 49, West Mifflin 0
Towanda 20, Wyalusing 8
Tri-Valley 14, Williams Valley 0
Trinity 28, Ringgold 7
Tussey Mountain 32, Huntingdon 12
Tyrone 28, St. Marys 14
Union Area 16, Shenango 6
Union/AC Valley(FB) 51, Coudersport 0
Unionville 21, Great Valley 0
Upper Darby 37, Upper Moreland 6
Upper St. Clair 21, Bethel Park 14
Wallenpaupack 24, Western Wayne 0
Warren 32, Corry 14
Warwick 41, Conestoga Valley 0
Washington 41, McGuffey 34
Waynesboro 6, Northern York 0
Wellsboro 13, North Penn-Mansfield 0
West Chester East 14, Kennett 7
West Greene 31, Mapletown 12
West Lawn Wilson 21, Manheim Township 14
West Perry 31, Susquehanna Township 28
West Shamokin 39, Conemaugh Valley 25
Woodland Hills 42, Connellsville 7
Wyoming Area 42, Pittston Area 13
York Catholic 28, York County Tech 0
York Suburban 21, Susquehannock 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Allegheny vs. Brownsville, ppd.
Philadelphia Roman Catholic vs. Dematha, Md., ccd.
