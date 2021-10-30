PREP FOOTBALL=
Belvidere North 37, Belvidere 7
Byron 52, Stockton 3
Dixon 24, Rockford Guilford 12
Forreston 32, Orangeville 21
Forreston 38, Fulton 12
Freeport 30, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 29, OT
Galena 16, Dakota 13
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, West Carroll 23
Hononegah 55, Rockford Christian 0
Machesney Park Harlem 47, Rockford Auburn 6
Milledgeville 23, Rockford East 22
Pearl City 42, Lanark Eastland 9
Pecatonica 28, Brodhead, Wis. 25
Rockford Boylan 46, Winnebago 44
Rockford Christian Life 7, Monroe, Wis. 3
South Beloit 25, Rockford Jefferson 9
Stillman Valley 21, River Ridge 8
Class 1A=
First Round=
Abingdon 14, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8
Forreston 22, Galena 14
Ottawa Marquette 32, Princeville 7
St. Bede 30, Hope Academy 19
Class 2A=
First Round=
Breese Mater Dei 54, Carmi White County 16
Pana 49, ALAH 19
Class 3A=
First Round=
Byron 58, Maria 0
IC Catholic 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8
Princeton 47, North Boone 14
Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0
Class 4A=
First Round=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame 17
Freeburg 69, Olney (Richland County) 19
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Bogan 0
Joliet Catholic 48, Marengo 0
Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sullivan 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Columbia 13
Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3
Class 5A=
First Round=
Fenwick 50, Kaneland 14
Glenbard South 41, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 14
Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0
Morton 56, Highland 33
Nazareth 54, Chicago (Goode) 6
Rochelle 36, Payton 3
Rockford Boylan 41, Brooks Academy 8
Class 6A=
First Round=
Cary-Grove 41, Rockford East 8
Deerfield 27, Mather 0
Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22
Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6
Lemont 45, Kennedy 0
Oak Lawn Richards 28, Simeon 10
Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hills 0
Springfield 94, Rock Island 72
St. Ignatius 42, Bremen 7
Washington 14, Normal West 7
Wauconda 41, Lakes Community 7
Class 7A=
First Round=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, Hersey 20
Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0
Chicago Mt. Carmel 20, Thornwood 0
Hoffman Estates 34, Thornton Fractional South 26
Moline 48, Hampshire 42
Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Pekin 28, Libertyville 14
Prospect 35, Shepard 7
St. Rita 42, Rolling Meadows 7
Wheaton North 42, Larkin 0
Willowbrook 44, Whitney Young 0
Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22
Class 8A=
First Round=
Glenbrook South 34, O’Fallon 6
Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9
Maine South 51, New Trier 7
Marist 42, Glenbard East 0
Minooka 16, York 13
Naperville Central 28, Naperville North 16
Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7
South Elgin 24, Edwardsville 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com