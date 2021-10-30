PREP FOOTBALL=

Belvidere North 37, Belvidere 7

Byron 52, Stockton 3

Dixon 24, Rockford Guilford 12

Forreston 32, Orangeville 21

Forreston 38, Fulton 12

Freeport 30, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 29, OT

Galena 16, Dakota 13

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, West Carroll 23

Hononegah 55, Rockford Christian 0

Machesney Park Harlem 47, Rockford Auburn 6

Milledgeville 23, Rockford East 22

Pearl City 42, Lanark Eastland 9

Pecatonica 28, Brodhead, Wis. 25

Rockford Boylan 46, Winnebago 44

Rockford Christian Life 7, Monroe, Wis. 3

South Beloit 25, Rockford Jefferson 9

Stillman Valley 21, River Ridge 8

Class 1A=

First Round=

Abingdon 14, Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 8

Forreston 22, Galena 14

Ottawa Marquette 32, Princeville 7

St. Bede 30, Hope Academy 19

Class 2A=

First Round=

Breese Mater Dei 54, Carmi White County 16

Pana 49, ALAH 19

Class 3A=

First Round=

Byron 58, Maria 0

IC Catholic 55, Monmouth-Roseville 8

Princeton 47, North Boone 14

Reed-Custer 26, Peotone 0

Class 4A=

First Round=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 20, Quincy Notre Dame 17

Freeburg 69, Olney (Richland County) 19

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Bogan 0

Joliet Catholic 48, Marengo 0

Richmond-Burton 56, Chicago Sullivan 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 49, Columbia 13

Wheaton Academy 36, Coal City 3

Class 5A=

First Round=

Fenwick 50, Kaneland 14

Glenbard South 41, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 14

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 0

Morton 56, Highland 33

Nazareth 54, Chicago (Goode) 6

Rochelle 36, Payton 3

Rockford Boylan 41, Brooks Academy 8

Class 6A=

First Round=

Cary-Grove 41, Rockford East 8

Deerfield 27, Mather 0

Grayslake Central 27, Belvidere North 22

Lake Forest 27, Antioch 6

Lemont 45, Kennedy 0

Oak Lawn Richards 28, Simeon 10

Prairie Ridge 49, Vernon Hills 0

Springfield 94, Rock Island 72

St. Ignatius 42, Bremen 7

Washington 14, Normal West 7

Wauconda 41, Lakes Community 7

Class 7A=

First Round=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 48, Hersey 20

Batavia 37, Lake Zurich 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 20, Thornwood 0

Hoffman Estates 34, Thornton Fractional South 26

Moline 48, Hampshire 42

Normal Community 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Pekin 28, Libertyville 14

Prospect 35, Shepard 7

St. Rita 42, Rolling Meadows 7

Wheaton North 42, Larkin 0

Willowbrook 44, Whitney Young 0

Yorkville 26, Plainfield Central 22

Class 8A=

First Round=

Glenbrook South 34, O’Fallon 6

Gurnee Warren 27, Barrington 9

Maine South 51, New Trier 7

Marist 42, Glenbard East 0

Minooka 16, York 13

Naperville Central 28, Naperville North 16

Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Bartlett 7

South Elgin 24, Edwardsville 13

