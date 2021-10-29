Utah plays Chicago on 4-game win streak

Utah Jazz (4-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (4-1, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Jazz take on Chicago.

Chicago finished 31-40 overall last season while going 15-21 at home. The Bulls averaged 111.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.7 last season.

Utah went 28-14 in Western Conference play and 21-15 on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (shoulder), Patrick Williams: day to day (left wrist).

Jazz: Miye Oni: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.