Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Belmont Charter 20, South Philadelphia 14
Honesdale 47, West Scranton 0
Lakeland 21, Dunmore 17
Mid Valley 47, Carbondale 20
Nanticoke Area 36, Hanover Area 12
Old Forge 35, Lackawanna Trail 0
Philadelphia Central 42, Kensington 14
Pleasant Valley 14, Stroudsburg 10
Pocono Mountain West 21, Pocono Mountain East 0
Shippensburg 27, Greencastle Antrim 6
South Williamsport 56, Northwest Area 26
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
