South Zanesville FD and PD Prepare for Halloween and Share Village Trick-Or-Treat Information

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Sunday evening, teens, tweens, toddlers, and tots alike will be taking to the streets for an evening of trick-or-treating from 5:30-7PM.

The festivities will begin when the South Zanesville fire department rings the fire bell at 5:30 to signal the start of trick-or-treating and end when the bell rings again at 7 o’clock. Because the village of South Zanesville does not have an expansive sidewalk network, they’re asking motorists to be especially careful. The South Zanesville police department also gives some advice to trick-or-treaters to be more safe on the village streets.

“Children under 12 should have at least an adult supervisor, and should stay in groups. If a child is old enough for trick-or-treating without an adult, they should go with a group of friends -just to be in the safety of a group. And they need to be visible, their costumes need to have some reflective tape or anything, maybe one of those glow sticks; anything that is reflect-able so people that are driving down the streets can see these children as they’re crossing,” Mark Ross, South Zanesville Police Chief stated.

The chief of police also adds that if a parent loses their children, or a child loses their parent or group, you can find one of the three police units patrolling the streets to provide aid.

Also willing to provide aid, in the form of first aid or to fill a candy bucket or tummy is the South Zanesville fire department.

“The fire department will give away hotdogs and a bag of chips, and a bottle of water for kids that might need a little snack or meal doing the thing, also candy. Also our UTV will be out running around just to watch kids. And if anybody has any issues or needs to be supplied with first aid supplies -so if anybody falls- we can take care of it right there so they can continue to trick-or-treat and have a good time,” Russel Taylor, South Zanesville Fire Department Chief said.

The police department reminds everyone that there is also a trunk-or-treat at the Baptist church off of East Main Street in South Zanesville, so they’re cautioning everyone to be safe and aware around that area as well.