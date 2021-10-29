Jets WR Corey Davis likely out vs. Bengals with hip injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals because of a hip injury suffered in practice Thursday.

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday it was “not looking good” for Davis’ chances to be active. Davis was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, a big hit to a struggling offense already without starting quarterback Zach Wilson because of a knee injury.

Mike White will make his first NFL start in place of Wilson, who is out at least two games with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament. But it appears White won’t have Davis, the Jets’ leading receiver with 24 receptions.

Saleh said the team was “holding out hope” Davis might be able to play, but it seems unlikely. If Davis is out, second-year receiver Denzel Mims is expected to see increased snaps for an offense that ranks 31st in the NFL overall and 29th in the passing game.

Running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), tight end/fullback Trevon Wesco (knee) and defensive end Bryce Huff (back) were all ruled out for the 1-5 Jets.

Linebacker Quincy Williams is expected to play after going through the concussion protocol and being a full participant at practice Friday. Fellow linebacker Jarrad Davis could make his Jets debut after starting the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in training camp.

Joe Flacco, acquired from Philadelphia on Monday, joined the team Friday and practiced. Saleh said it’s unlikely he’ll be active for the game Sunday, and the Jets will elevate Josh Johnson from the practice squad to back up White.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), tight end Tyler Kroft (back) and defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (wrist) were all listed as questionable, but fully practiced.

