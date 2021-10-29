PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 12, Philadelphia George Washington 6

Albert Gallatin 15, Spring Mills, W.Va. 7

Aliquippa 63, New Castle 6

Allentown Central Catholic 17, Bethlehem Catholic 7

Armstrong 42, Indiana 22

Athens 7, Sayre Area 6

Avonworth 40, Quaker Valley 0

Bald Eagle Area def. Bradford, forfeit

Bangor 53, Pen Argyl 0

Beaver Falls 58, Elwood City Riverside 0

Bedford 28, Bishop Guilfoyle 10

Belle Vernon 46, McKeesport 14

Bellwood-Antis 25, Claysburg-Kimmel 8

Berlin-Brothersvalley 13, Homer-Center 12

Bermudian Springs 27, Biglerville 0

Bethlehem Center 32, Waynesburg Central 22

Bishop Canevin 43, Imani Christian Academy 0

Bishop McCort 32, Westmont Hilltop 20

Bishop Shanahan 34, Chichester 8

Blackhawk 21, Beaver Area 20

Brookville 42, Brockway 28

Burgettstown 23, Fort Cherry 0

Burrell 19, Valley 14

Butler 27, Erie 23

California 65, Bentworth 7

Cameron County 20, Bucktail 0

Camp Hill 7, Camp Hill Trinity 0

Canton 36, Troy 0

Carlisle 28, Central Dauphin East 20

Carmichaels 40, Jefferson-Morgan 6

Cedar Cliff 35, Mifflin County 0

Cedar Crest 42, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Central Columbia 8, Bloomsburg 6

Central Martinsburg 61, Somerset 14

Central Valley 47, Hopewell 6

Central York 60, York 14

Charleroi 33, Frazier 6

Cheltenham 27, Springfield Montco 12

Chestnut Ridge 24, Penn Cambria 14

Clairton 43, Jeannette 0

Clearfield 38, Clarion Area 7

Coatesville 42, Downingtown East 7

Columbia 52, Pequea Valley 6

Council Rock North 7, Council Rock South 3

Cowanesque Valley 20, Otto-Eldred 0

Crestwood 34, Wyoming Valley West 6

Cumberland Valley 24, Central Dauphin 17

Curwensville 32, West Branch 21

Dallas 35, Tunkhannock 0

Dallastown Area 41, Red Lion 14

Delaware Valley 12, North Pocono 6

Delone 8, Hanover 0

Donegal 27, Lancaster Catholic 0

Downingtown West 33, Avon Grove 6

ELCO 23, Annville-Cleona 13

East Pennsboro 43, Mechanicsburg 0

East Stroudsburg South 68, East Stroudsburg North 14

Eisenhower 39, Saegertown 0

Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 8

Elizabethtown 32, Solanco 14

Fairview 56, Seneca 26

Farrell 48, Fort Leboeuf 21

Fleetwood 49, Kutztown 30

Forest Hills 56, Greater Johnstown 14

Frankford 12, Mastery Charter North 6

Freeport 35, Deer Lakes 0

Garden Spot 49, Ephrata 16

Garnet Valley 38, Lower Merion 7

Gateway 56, Franklin Regional 9

Girard 13, Harbor Creek 7

Governor Mifflin 42, Berks Catholic 13

Greenville 43, Conneaut Area 6

Hamburg 21, Schuylkill Valley 13

Hampton 48, Mars 14

Harrisburg 46, Chambersburg 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, Hershey 0

Hazleton Area 14, Williamsport 11

Hempfield 27, Penn Manor 0

Highlands 33, Knoch 13

Hollidaysburg 19, Linsly, W.Va. 14

Jersey Shore 24, Central Mountain 0

Jim Thorpe 28, Lehighton 6

Juniata 52, Susquenita 20

Juniata Valley 35, Southern Huntingdon 7

Karns City 35, Dubois 14

Keystone 31, Moniteau 13

Keystone Oaks 27, Ambridge 7

Lake-Lehman 47, Riverside 14

Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Lebanon 0

Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 22

Laurel 35, Neshannock 6

Laurel Highlands 42, Uniontown 14

Leechburg 31, Greensburg Central Catholic 27

Lewisburg 12, Mifflinburg 6

Ligonier Valley 48, Apollo-Ridge 44

Line Mountain 41, James Buchanan 13

Littlestown 28, Fairfield 7

Lower Dauphin 28, Palmyra 14

Mahanoy Area 22, Shenandoah Valley 0

Manheim Central 42, Cocalico 20

Maplewood 19, Mercer 7

Marian Catholic 20, Pine Grove 0

Marion Center 44, North Star 42

Martin Luther King 12, Benjamin Franklin 6

Mastbaum 18, Fels 12

Midd-West 49, Halifax 12

Middletown 7, Big Spring 0

Milton 27, Shikellamy 20

Milton Hershey 48, Red Land 21

Mohawk 33, Ellwood City 7

Monessen 14, Avella 6

Montour 34, Chartiers Valley 27

Moon 46, West Allegheny 10

Moshannon Valley 36, Everett 13

Mount Carmel 49, Shamokin 21

Mount Lebanon 35, Baldwin 7

Muhlenberg 38, Reading 6

Muncy 24, Hughesville 6

Nazareth Area 16, Easton 9

New Brighton 20, Freedom Area 8

New Oxford 37, West York 0

North East 28, Iroquois 16

North Hills 49, Shaler 19

North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 7

Northampton 7, Whitehall 0

Northeastern 40, Dover 33, OT

Northern Lehigh 43, Palmerton 14

Northwestern Lehigh 36, Catasauqua 2

Norwin 27, Hempfield Area 7

Octorara 35, Northern Lebanon 13

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 13, Cornell 12

Oxford 18, West Chester Henderson 0

Parkland 25, Emmaus 14

Penn Hills 42, Kiski Area 22

Penn-Trafford 42, Greater Latrobe 0

Pennridge 27, Abington 0

Penns Manor 48, Blacklick Valley 27

Penns Valley 45, Glendale 14

Perkiomen Valley 30, Pope John Paul II 0

Peters Township 35, South Fayette 7

Phoenixville 6, Owen J Roberts 2

Pine-Richland 36, Fox Chapel 7

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Canon-McMillan 14

Pittsburgh North Catholic 67, Derry 13

Plum 30, Greensburg Salem 27

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 54, Wissahickon 7

Port Allegany 6, Kane Area 0

Pottsgrove 14, Spring-Ford 13

Pottstown 25, Norristown 0

Pottsville 20, North Schuylkill 12, 2OT

Purchase Line 14, Conemaugh Township 12

Quakertown 50, Harry S. Truman 6

Redbank Valley 40, Punxsutawney 14

Reynolds 34, Cambridge Springs 20

Richland 38, Central Cambria 0

Ridgway 41, Philipsburg-Osceola 13

River Valley 21, Portage Area 6

Rochester 48, Northgate 6

Rustin 55, Sun Valley 24

Saucon Valley 24, Palisades 3

Scranton 23, Abington Heights 14

Scranton Holy Cross 36, Montrose 0

Scranton Prep 17, Valley View 10

Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 10

Seneca Valley 17, North Allegheny 12

Souderton 34, Bensalem 12

South Allegheny 21, Mount Pleasant 7

South Hunterdon, N.J. 38, Morrisville 6

Southern Lehigh 37, Salisbury 8

Southmoreland 28, South Park 14

Spring Grove 35, South Western 0

Springfield Delco 22, Penncrest 6

St. Francis, N.Y. 21, Erie McDowell 3

St. Joseph’s Prep 21, Father Judge 13

State College 21, Altoona 7

Steel Valley 28, Serra Catholic 7

Sto-Rox 41, Carlynton 0

Strath Haven 33, Radnor 7

Tamaqua 46, Panther Valley 0

Thomas Jefferson 49, West Mifflin 0

Towanda 20, Wyalusing 8

Tri-Valley 14, Williams Valley 0

Trinity 28, Ringgold 7

Tussey Mountain 32, Huntingdon 12

Tyrone 28, St. Marys 14

Union Area 16, Shenango 6

Union/AC Valley(FB) 51, Coudersport 0

Unionville 21, Great Valley 0

Upper Darby 37, Upper Moreland 6

Upper St. Clair 21, Bethel Park 14

Wallenpaupack 24, Western Wayne 0

Warren 32, Corry 14

Warwick 41, Conestoga Valley 0

Washington 41, McGuffey 34

Waynesboro 6, Northern York 0

Wellsboro 13, North Penn-Mansfield 0

West Chester East 14, Kennett 7

West Greene 31, Mapletown 12

West Lawn Wilson 21, Manheim Township 14

West Perry 31, Susquehanna Township 28

West Shamokin 39, Conemaugh Valley 25

Woodland Hills 42, Connellsville 7

Wyoming Area 42, Pittston Area 13

York Catholic 28, York County Tech 0

York Suburban 21, Susquehannock 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Allegheny vs. Brownsville, ppd.

Philadelphia Roman Catholic vs. Dematha, Md., ccd.

