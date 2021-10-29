PREP FOOTBALL=

Cory-Rawson 29, Vanlue 28

Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Hamilton Ross 17

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Lima Perry 0

Mogadore Field 36, Atwater Waterloo 8

Sandusky St. Mary 42, New London 6

Uhrichsville Claymont 40, Newcomerstown 13

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Berea-Midpark 28, Brunswick 24

Can. McKinley 41, Solon 20

Cle. Hts. 29, Elyria 22

Cle. St. Ignatius 35, Mentor 32

Lakewood St. Edward 49, Lorain 0

Massillon Jackson 35, Strongsville 17

Medina 54, Shaker Hts. 0

Stow-Munroe Falls 40, Can. Glenoak 12

Region 2=

Centerville 34, Springboro 14

Dublin Coffman 27, Huber Hts. Wayne 24

Dublin Jerome 21, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Findlay 28, Miamisburg 26

Marysville 49, Delaware Hayes 7

Perrysburg 14, Kettering Fairmont 0

Springfield 42, Clayton Northmont 7

Tol. Whitmer 42, Tol. Start 7

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Thomas Worthington 0

Gahanna Lincoln 41, Westerville Cent. 19

Hilliard Bradley 21, Lancaster 19

Hilliard Darby 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6

New Albany 63, Westerville N. 21

Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City 7

Pickerington N. 20, Groveport-Madison 4

Reynoldsburg 34, Hilliard Davidson 3

Region 4=

Cin. Elder 55, Cin. Colerain 48, 3OT

Cin. Moeller 35, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Cin. Princeton 28, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Cin. St. Xavier 37, Hamilton 7

Cin. Sycamore 19, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

Fairfield 28, Mason 21

Milford 21, Lebanon 7

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. West Clermont 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 49, Eastlake North 0

Austintown Fitch 35, Warren Harding 28

Cle. Benedictine 26, Akr. Firestone 13

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49, Maple Hts. 24

Hudson 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Macedonia Nordonia 40, Cle. Hay 0

Painesville Riverside 56, Lyndhurst Brush 15

Willoughby S. 28, Bedford 8

Region 6=

Avon 63, Tol. St. Francis 28

Barberton 38, Lakewood 7

Fremont Ross 27, N. Royalton 17

Medina Highland 57, Tol. Waite 0

Olmsted Falls 30, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 15

Tol. Cent. Cath. 48, N. Olmsted 0

Tol. St. John’s 34, Avon Lake 13

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Cle. Rhodes 0

Region 7=

Canal Winchester 34, Whitehall-Yearling 0

Dublin Scioto 24, Pataskala Licking Hts. 7

Green 53, Marion Harding 21

Massillon 76, Cols. Independence 22

N. Can. Hoover 17, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 24, Lewis Center Olentangy 20

Westerville S. 32, Uniontown Lake 10

Wooster 23, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 20

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 49, Xenia 6

Cin. La Salle 42, Harrison 14

Cin. Winton Woods 46, Cin. Turpin 29

Cin. Withrow 29, Troy 7

Kings Mills Kings 50, Lima Sr. 6

Piqua 49, Morrow Little Miami 7

Riverside Stebbins 41, Ashville Teays Valley 27

Trenton Edgewood 37, Sidney 10

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 42, Ravenna 14

Canfield 42, Chardon NDCL 14

Chagrin Falls Kenston 38, Painesville Harvey 15

Chardon 38, Akr. East 7

Dover 18, STVM 15

Hubbard 39, New Philadelphia 20

Steubenville 41, Tallmadge 35

Streetsboro 56, Chesterland W. Geauga 42

Region 10=

Mansfield Sr. 37, Lexington 21

Medina Buckeye 35, Caledonia River Valley 28

Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Sylvania Southview 14

Norton 28, Copley 21

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Bay Village Bay 0

Parma Padua 34, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Rocky River 42, Tol. Rogers 6

Tiffin Columbian 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Region 11=

Bellefontaine 20, Dresden Tri-Valley 13

Bishop Hartley 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Cols. DeSales 21, Thornville Sheridan 14

Cols. Eastmoor 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Granville 36, Bishop Watterson 14

Jackson 37, South 0

London 17, Zanesville 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Region 12=

Bellbrook 50, Trotwood-Madison 20

Hamilton Badin 37, Vandalia Butler 0

Kettering Alter 20, Monroe 14

Lima Shawnee 28, Cin. Hughes 0

St. Marys Memorial 49, Franklin 13

Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Wapakoneta 30, Day. Dunbar 0

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 8

Cle. Glenville 48, Lisbon Beaver 0

Cle. VASJ 44, Gates Mills Hawken 21

Perry 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 6

Poland Seminary 35, Navarre Fairless 14

Salem 48, Peninsula Woodridge 14

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Can. South 20

Region 14=

Clyde 56, Galion 7

LaGrange Keystone 20, Huron 7

Milan Edison 23, Bellevue 22

Port Clinton 47, Tol. Scott 0

Sandusky Perkins 34, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Shelby 28, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Van Wert 46, Rossford 0

Wauseon 41, Wooster Triway 7

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 49, Vincent Warren 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 64, McArthur Vinton County 34

Carrollton 37, Cambridge 21

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30, Philo 12

Heath 21, Gallipolis Gallia 2

New Concord John Glenn 35, Belmont Union Local 21

Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6

St. Clairsville 55, Newark Licking Valley 38

Region 16=

Bethel-Tate 44, Cin. Shroder 0

Cin. McNicholas 48, Washington C.H. 13

Cin. Wyoming 50, Waynesville 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 55, Day. Northridge 13

Eaton 44, Day. Oakwood 20

Milton-Union 33, Cin. Indian Hill 0

St. Paris Graham 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7

Waverly 28, Germantown Valley View 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southeastern vs. Beaver Eastern, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com