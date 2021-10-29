PREP FOOTBALL=
Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Hamilton Ross 17
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Lima Perry 0
Mogadore Field 36, Atwater Waterloo 8
Uhrichsville Claymont 40, Newcomerstown 13
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lakewood St. Edward 49, Lorain 0
Massillon Jackson 35, Strongsville 17
Medina 54, Shaker Hts. 0
Region 2=
Dublin Jerome 21, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Marysville 49, Delaware Hayes 7
Perrysburg 14, Kettering Fairmont 0
Springfield 42, Clayton Northmont 7
Tol. Whitmer 42, Tol. Start 7
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Thomas Worthington 0
Hilliard Bradley 21, Lancaster 19
Hilliard Darby 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6
New Albany 63, Westerville N. 21
Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City 7
Pickerington N. 20, Groveport-Madison 4
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 35, Cin. Oak Hills 14
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. West Clermont 14
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 49, Eastlake North 0
Cle. Benedictine 26, Akr. Firestone 13
Hudson 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6
Macedonia Nordonia 40, Cle. Hay 0
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 34, Whitehall-Yearling 0
Massillon 76, Cols. Independence 22
N. Can. Hoover 17, Worthington Kilbourne 0
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 49, Xenia 6
Cin. La Salle 42, Harrison 14
Cin. Withrow 29, Troy 7
Piqua 49, Morrow Little Miami 7
Trenton Edgewood 37, Sidney 10
Division III=
Region 9=
Aurora 42, Ravenna 14
Canfield 42, Chardon NDCL 14
Chardon 38, Akr. East 7
Region 10=
Medina Buckeye 35, Caledonia River Valley 28
Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Sylvania Southview 14
Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Bay Village Bay 0
Rocky River 42, Tol. Rogers 6
Tiffin Columbian 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 14
Region 11=
Bellefontaine 20, Dresden Tri-Valley 13
Bishop Hartley 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14
Cols. Eastmoor 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
Jackson 37, South 0
London 17, Zanesville 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Cols. Beechcroft 6
Region 12=
Bellbrook 50, Trotwood-Madison 20
Hamilton Badin 37, Vandalia Butler 0
Kettering Alter 20, Monroe 14
Lima Shawnee 28, Cin. Hughes 0
St. Marys Memorial 49, Franklin 13
Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6
Wapakoneta 30, Day. Dunbar 0
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beloit W. Branch 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 8
Cle. Glenville 48, Lisbon Beaver 0
Perry 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 6
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Can. South 20
Region 14=
Clyde 56, Galion 7
Milan Edison 23, Bellevue 22
Port Clinton 47, Tol. Scott 0
Shelby 28, Bellville Clear Fork 7
Van Wert 46, Rossford 0
Wauseon 41, Wooster Triway 7
Region 15=
Bloom-Carroll 49, Vincent Warren 0
Carrollton 37, Cambridge 21
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30, Philo 12
Heath 21, Gallipolis Gallia 2
New Concord John Glenn 35, Belmont Union Local 21
Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6
Region 16=
Bethel-Tate 44, Cin. Shroder 0
Cin. McNicholas 48, Washington C.H. 13
Cin. Wyoming 50, Waynesville 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 55, Day. Northridge 13
Milton-Union 33, Cin. Indian Hill 0
St. Paris Graham 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7
