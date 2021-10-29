PREP FOOTBALL=

Day. Chaminade Julienne 38, Hamilton Ross 17

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Lima Perry 0

Mogadore Field 36, Atwater Waterloo 8

Uhrichsville Claymont 40, Newcomerstown 13

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Lakewood St. Edward 49, Lorain 0

Massillon Jackson 35, Strongsville 17

Medina 54, Shaker Hts. 0

Region 2=

Dublin Jerome 21, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7

Marysville 49, Delaware Hayes 7

Perrysburg 14, Kettering Fairmont 0

Springfield 42, Clayton Northmont 7

Tol. Whitmer 42, Tol. Start 7

Region 3=

Cols. Upper Arlington 56, Thomas Worthington 0

Hilliard Bradley 21, Lancaster 19

Hilliard Darby 35, Grove City Cent. Crossing 6

New Albany 63, Westerville N. 21

Pickerington Cent. 48, Grove City 7

Pickerington N. 20, Groveport-Madison 4

Region 4=

Cin. Moeller 35, Cin. Oak Hills 14

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. West Clermont 14

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Hoban 49, Eastlake North 0

Cle. Benedictine 26, Akr. Firestone 13

Hudson 42, Ashtabula Lakeside 6

Macedonia Nordonia 40, Cle. Hay 0

Region 7=

Canal Winchester 34, Whitehall-Yearling 0

Massillon 76, Cols. Independence 22

N. Can. Hoover 17, Worthington Kilbourne 0

Region 8=

Cin. Anderson 49, Xenia 6

Cin. La Salle 42, Harrison 14

Cin. Withrow 29, Troy 7

Piqua 49, Morrow Little Miami 7

Trenton Edgewood 37, Sidney 10

Division III=

Region 9=

Aurora 42, Ravenna 14

Canfield 42, Chardon NDCL 14

Chardon 38, Akr. East 7

Region 10=

Medina Buckeye 35, Caledonia River Valley 28

Millersburg W. Holmes 60, Sylvania Southview 14

Parma Hts. Holy Name 28, Bay Village Bay 0

Rocky River 42, Tol. Rogers 6

Tiffin Columbian 48, Lodi Cloverleaf 14

Region 11=

Bellefontaine 20, Dresden Tri-Valley 13

Bishop Hartley 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 14

Cols. Eastmoor 35, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7

Jackson 37, South 0

London 17, Zanesville 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Cols. Beechcroft 6

Region 12=

Bellbrook 50, Trotwood-Madison 20

Hamilton Badin 37, Vandalia Butler 0

Kettering Alter 20, Monroe 14

Lima Shawnee 28, Cin. Hughes 0

St. Marys Memorial 49, Franklin 13

Tipp City Tippecanoe 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 6

Wapakoneta 30, Day. Dunbar 0

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 8

Cle. Glenville 48, Lisbon Beaver 0

Perry 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 6

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Can. South 20

Region 14=

Clyde 56, Galion 7

Milan Edison 23, Bellevue 22

Port Clinton 47, Tol. Scott 0

Shelby 28, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Van Wert 46, Rossford 0

Wauseon 41, Wooster Triway 7

Region 15=

Bloom-Carroll 49, Vincent Warren 0

Carrollton 37, Cambridge 21

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 30, Philo 12

Heath 21, Gallipolis Gallia 2

New Concord John Glenn 35, Belmont Union Local 21

Sparta Highland 41, Cols. Linden-McKinley 6

Region 16=

Bethel-Tate 44, Cin. Shroder 0

Cin. McNicholas 48, Washington C.H. 13

Cin. Wyoming 50, Waynesville 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 55, Day. Northridge 13

Milton-Union 33, Cin. Indian Hill 0

St. Paris Graham 37, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 7

