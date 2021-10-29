PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 12, Philadelphia George Washington 6

Athens 7, Sayre Area 6

Bald Eagle Area def. Bradford, forfeit

Bangor 53, Pen Argyl 0

East Stroudsburg South 68, East Stroudsburg North 14

Easton 16, Nazareth Area 9

Frankford 12, Mastery Charter North 6

Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 22

Mahanoy Area 22, Shenandoah Valley 0

Martin Luther King 12, Benjamin Franklin 6

Mastbaum 18, Fels 12

Northampton 7, Whitehall 0

Northwestern Lehigh 36, Catasauqua 2

Pennridge 27, Abington 0

Saucon Valley 24, Palisades 3

Sto-Rox 41, Carlynton 0

Wellsboro 13, North Penn-Mansfield 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Allegheny vs. Brownsville, ppd.

