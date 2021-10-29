PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 12, Philadelphia George Washington 6
Athens 7, Sayre Area 6
Bald Eagle Area def. Bradford, forfeit
Bangor 53, Pen Argyl 0
East Stroudsburg South 68, East Stroudsburg North 14
Easton 16, Nazareth Area 9
Frankford 12, Mastery Charter North 6
Latin Charter 28, West Philadelphia 22
Mahanoy Area 22, Shenandoah Valley 0
Martin Luther King 12, Benjamin Franklin 6
Mastbaum 18, Fels 12
Northampton 7, Whitehall 0
Northwestern Lehigh 36, Catasauqua 2
Pennridge 27, Abington 0
Saucon Valley 24, Palisades 3
Sto-Rox 41, Carlynton 0
Wellsboro 13, North Penn-Mansfield 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Allegheny vs. Brownsville, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
