Carolina plays Chicago on 6-game win streak

Chicago Blackhawks (0-5-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (6-0-0, second in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -191, Blackhawks +160; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will attempt to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Chicago.

Carolina finished 36-12-8 overall and 20-3-5 at home a season ago. The Hurricanes averaged 3.5 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes per game.

Chicago went 24-25-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-14-3 on the road. Goalies for the Blackhawks compiled a .903 save percentage while giving up 3.1 goals on 33.6 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Blackhawks: Riley Stillman: day to day (health protocols), Jujhar Khaira: day to day (health protocols), Patrick Kane: day to day (health protocols), Henrik Borgstrom: day to day (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.