Brittany Force leads NHRA Top Fuel qualifying in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittany Force put herself in position for her 12th No. 1 qualifier of the season Friday in the Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Force had a 3.693-second run at 333.41 mph to close out the Top Fuel qualifying session.

“That was a great run and a great start for us,” Force said. “We’ve had success here in Vegas and won the event in 2019. We’re in the hunt for (the championship) and that’s exciting for all of us. We’re going to throw down and we’re going to go for it. Every run matters and we’re going to try to throw down every run. We want to get this done, but we need to do well and we need to get a win this weekend.”

Alexis DeJoria led in Funny Car, Kyle Koretsky in Pro Stock and Steve Johnson in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the sixth of seven events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. DeJoria had a 3.896 at 327.03 in a Toyota Camry, Koretsky ran a 6.667 at 205.10 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Johnson had a 6.848 at 196.24 on a Suzuki.

Qualifying will conclude Saturday, with final eliminations set for Sunday.