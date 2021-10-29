Updated on Thursday, 28 October 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers likely during the early evening, and then rain during the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 51°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. New rainfall amounts around an inch possible.

FRIDAY: Rain during the morning, and then scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the morning. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 59°. Breezy, with southeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 47°. Breezy, with southeast winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 58°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely during the early evening, and then isolated rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then a stray rain shower possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 45°. North winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early morning, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 61°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 54°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 38°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 36°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

A strong area of low pressure – L11A – was located over southeastern Missouri with a minimum central pressure of 992 mb. Extending through the Deep South is the occluded front associated with L11A, which triple points near Atlanta, GA where a new area of low pressure – L11B – is beginning to develop. The entirety of L11B is underneath of a large upper level low which covers most of the Mississippi River and Ohio River Valley. Clouds continue to spread out across our region, and low and mid-level moisture is beginning to increase. Widespread rain showers are present on radar imagery down around Cincinnati, OH and heading into the Columbus, OH metro.

As we head through the evening hours, widespread rain showers will be likely. This will likely continue to fill and will likely transition to a more near-steady to steady rain during the late evening and overnight hours. Rainfall will likely remain fairly light to moderate, though heavy bursts of rain will remain possible. In total, I am expecting around an inch of rain fall for our region tonight.

The near-steady to steady rain will likely continue into the morning hours on Friday before some drier air sneaks in around the boundary of the occluded front which will head into the Upland South. Thus, the rain showers will likely transition to a scattered in nature set up during the afternoon hours. A weak thunderstorm will be possible during this time frame. With the clouds likely still around, though lacking some precipitation, temperatures during the afternoon may try to reach upwards of 57° – 61°.

Isolated rain showers will be possible for Friday Night as the drier air remains in place across the region. However, the clouds will remain present and this will likely prevent our low temperatures from dropping much.

On Saturday, L11A makes it’s way into Northeast Ohio. Wrap around moisture will likely return into the region, and this will give way to scattered rain showers during the afternoon hours and into the early evening hours. With these rain showers will also come a likely return of the overcast skies.

A quick moving cold front may try to push through on Sunday Night, in the meantime the exit of L11A will likely allow for precipitation to taper off in our region. However, a lone rain shower or two will be possible again during the late afternoon as the cold front approaches our region. Afterwards, decreasing clouds will likely allow for partly cloudy skies on Sunday Night with overnight lows down to around 38° – 42°.

A zonal weather pattern will set up in the upper levels over our region, and this may allow for a disturbance to push through our region sometime around Monday Night or Tuesday. Afterwards, this boundary may allow for another area of low pressure to develop, and this may try to bring additional precipitation into our region. Behind this system may be some even cooler temperatures!

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com