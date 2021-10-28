Tournament Action Results 10.27.21

BOYS SOCCER:

CAMBRIDGE: 2 MAYSVILLE: 3 DOUBLE OVERTIME

Cambridge advances to play second seed Dover on Saturday at 11am at Berlin Hiland.

WEST MUSKINGUM: 2 COSHOCTON: 1

West Muskingum wll now play Hiland in a district rematch on Saturday at 11am at New Philadelphia.

GIRLS SOCCER:

HEATH: 0 BEXLEY: 9

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

NEW LEXINGTON: 0 WESTFALL: 3

COSHOCTON: 0 FORT FRYE: 3

The Redskins tournament run has come to an end at the hands of the Lady Cadets by the scores of 15-25, 14-25 and 11-25.

The Redskin’s offense was led by Ella Bible and Hailey Helter who each collected 6 kills, while Lindsey Bryant tallied 4. Jalynn West had 18 assists and 2 ace serves. Miyah Davis had 11 digs.

With the loss the Redskin’s season comes to an end with a record of 17-8, a second place finish in the MVL small-school division, the most wins in program history since 2007 and the first district berth since 2008.

GRANVILLE: 0 HIGHLAND: 3

The Blue Aces fell 15-25, 7-25 and 9-25.

Ava Gossman had 4 kills and 3 digs, Paige Hilton had 4 kills and 3 aces, Clara Wildermuth had 5 kills, Gracie Mack had 8 assists and Rowan Jordan had 6 assists.

SHENANDOAH: 3 TUSCARWARAS CENRAL CATHOLIC: 1

Shenandoah defeats TCC 25-20, 28-30, 25-18, 25-12 to advance to district final Saturday at 11 am vs Strasburg.