Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Belmont Charter 20, South Philadelphia 14

Honesdale 47, West Scranton 0

Lakeland 21, Dunmore 17

Mid Valley 47, Carbondale 20

Nanticoke Area 36, Hanover Area 12

Old Forge 35, Lackawanna Trail 0

Philadelphia Central 42, Kensington 14

Pleasant Valley 14, Stroudsburg 10

Pocono Mountain West 21, Pocono Mountain East 0

Shippensburg 27, Greencastle Antrim 6

South Williamsport 56, Northwest Area 26

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com