Sheridan Looks Forward to Playoff Showdown

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick15

The Sheridan Generals have a big time matchup with DeSales High School Friday night out in Columbus. Both teams have rode the tidal waves of success this year, and will look to continue that success against each other come tomorrow night. The Sheridan Generals finished the regular season 8-2.

Generals head coach Paul Culver spoke volumes about the winning tradition at DeSales high school and what it will be like to face a top notch team like them. “For starters you can tell that it’s a complete commitment to the game of football. From the coaches, to the players, to the parents, to the boosters, to the program, and to the kids and the ball boys. They’re passionate about the game and completely committed to it” Culver said. The Generals kickoff at DeSales high school Friday night October, 29th at 7pm.

