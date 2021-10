The Tri-Valley girls soccer team defeated West Muskingum 2-1 Thursday night to win the Division II district title at Maysville high school. After leading the rain soaked match 1-0 at halftime, Tri-Valley’s Alicia Ritchie scored with 26:36 remaining in the second half to make it 2-0 Scotties.

West Muskingum did tally a goal near the conclusion of Thursday night’s match, but it was to little to late. Tri-Valley is your 2021 Division II district champions.