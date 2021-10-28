Powell Sentenced to Prison Time

A Zanesville woman is sentenced to time in prison for her involvement in an accident.

49-year-old Brenda Powell pled guilty last month to one count failure to stop after an accident. She was sentenced in Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle to twenty-four months in prison and a three year driver’s license suspension with two years optional post release control.

Zanesville Police said on December 5 of 2020, Adrian Ramos was walking east on the roadway when he was struck by two vehicles in the 900 block of Linden Avenue he was pronounced dead at the scene.