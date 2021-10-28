New York faces Columbus in conference showdown

Sports
Associated Press17

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-2-0, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Rangers (4-2-1, fourth in the Metropolitan)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -156, Blue Jackets +130; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus takes on New York in Eastern Conference action.

New York finished 27-23-6 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 14-11-3 at home. The Rangers averaged 3.1 goals on 28.7 shots per game last season.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 7-17-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 2.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Ryan Reaves: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

De Kock apologizes and will take knee in future matches

Associated Press

DC United hosts Columbus in conference play

Associated Press

Flyers visit the Canucks after Atkinson’s 2-goal game

Associated Press