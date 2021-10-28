New Straitsville Residents Charged in Pursuit

Nichole Hannahs55

The Muskingum County Sheriff said two New Straitsville residents have been charged with leading deputies on a pursuit that started in Muskingum County and ended in Perry.

29-year-old Susan A. Shoemaker is charged with multiple counts of failure to comply with risk of harm and 31-year-old Kyle Robinson was charged with two counts failure to comply with risk of harm.

They are being held in the Muskingum County Jail.

Sheriff Matt Lutz said the pursuit began when Shoemaker went left of center almost striking a sheriff’s cruiser on Ridge Road. The deputy pursed the vehicle until they reached a high traffic area. The vehicle was then spotted later on Sharon Avenue. It fled again almost striking another car. The pursuit was again terminated after the vehicle went around a school bus with flashing lights.

The vehicle traveled into Carlwick, down Miller’s Lane and onto State Route 60 where it rear ended a vehicle.

The vehicle was found later in the evening in Perry County where it fled from deputies before crashing.

