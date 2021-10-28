Muskingum Looks Forward to Senior Day

Senior day for the Muskingum Muskies football team is now a little less than 48 hours away. Moving ahead for the challenge is priority number one, but reflecting on what has happened in the past and continuing to get better is also of paramount importance.

“That Otterbein game was a total team effort. Everyone played well, offense, defense, and special teams, and played with a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of passion and it was great to see” said Muskingum head football coach Eric Ieuter

The sights are set ahead for the Muskies on Heidelberg this Saturday, October, 30th at 1:30pm, with the special occasion of senior day taking center stage.

“We have a great group of guys, nine seniors, and were hoping to send them out with a win. We know we have a really good Heidelberg team were playing against so we’re excited for the challenge” said Ieuter.

Muskingum faces Heidelberg at home at Zanesville high school before venturing back on the road for the final two games of the regular season.