Man dies after falling out of tree stand in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities said a man has died after falling out of a tree stand Thursday in Coshocton County.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 42000 block of County Road 23.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that 48-year-old William Lockerby of Putney, VT died from injuries he sustained from the fall.

Assisting at the scene was Coshocton County EMS, Walhounding Valley Fire Department, Jackson TWP Fire Department and the Coshocton County Coroner.