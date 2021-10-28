Genesis & Coconis Furniture Extend Free Mammogram Voucher Program into November

Local News
Gunnar Consol50

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- For the month of October, Genesis Hospital and all Coconis Furniture locations in Zanesville have been handing out free mammogram vouchers to any one who wants one. 

This is a program that’s been going on for three years now, and in year’s past the program has distributed close to one hundred free mammograms. This year, demand has been lackluster as people forgo vital medical care as we manueve our way through a pandemic. 

“We have only received 32 vouchers this year, which is a little disappointing to us. Because in the past we’ve been able to reach at least double that,” Pebbles Thornton, director of cancer services at Genesis stated.

Because of the lower amount of mammography vouchers given out this year, they will extend the offering into the month of November. This is because the vouchers already exist and they want them to be put to good use. The procedure takes less than an hour and can even be scheduled up until the end of the year.

“Normally it would end at the end of October, but since we’ve only given out 32, we plan to give out 80 to 100. We actually budgeted with the Community Foundation, and of course our funding, and working with the hospital to give away 80-100 of them,” Randy Coconis, president of Coconis Furniture said.

The program has already saved one unsuspecting woman’s life when her breast cancer was detected early. For anyone interested in receiving a mammogram, if you’re overdue for a mammogram, or if you’ve never had one, now is the time to receive one. It costs nothing but your time and you can pick up a voucher at the Genesis Hospital or any Coconis Furniture Stores in Zanesville.

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

