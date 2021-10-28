Friday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Friday, Oct. 29
|BASEBALL
|MLB
|World Series
Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.
|NBA
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|NHL
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
|NWSL
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
