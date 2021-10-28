Friday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press5
All Times EDT
Friday, Oct. 29
BASEBALL
MLB
World Series

Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

NWSL

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Associated Press

