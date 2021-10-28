Flyers visit the Canucks after Atkinson’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (3-1-1, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-3-1, fourth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -118, Flyers -102; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Vancouver Canucks after Cam Atkinson scored two goals in the Flyers’ 5-3 victory over the Oilers.

Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall and 13-12-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Canucks scored 27 power play goals on 155 power play opportunities last season.

Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall and 13-11-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Flyers averaged 30.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 15, Vancouver won 5-4.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.