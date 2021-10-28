England opens women’s Euros against Austria at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England will open the Women’s European Championship against Austria on July 6 at Old Trafford.

The host nation’s other games in Group A will be on the south coast of England to face Northern Ireland, which has qualified for a major women’s tournament for the first time, at Southampton’s stadium and Norway in Brighton.

Sarina Wiegman, who won the 2017 edition with her native Netherlands, is now in charge of England, which reached the semifinals at the last Euros and the 2019 World Cup.

The Netherlands, which was runner-up at the FIFA showpiece in 2019, is in Group C with Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.

Record eight-time European champion Germany is in Group B with Spain, Finland and Denmark, which lost in the 2017 final.

Group D features France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland. The top two from each group advances to the quarterfinals. The final is at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports