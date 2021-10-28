DC United hosts Columbus in conference play

Columbus Crew (11-13-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (13-14-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Washington, D.C.; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United -151, Columbus +416, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: DC United and the Columbus Crew meet for an Eastern Conference matchup.

DC United is 12-13-5 against conference opponents. Ola Kamara leads the Eastern Conference with 17 goals. DC United has scored 52 goals.

The Crew are 11-12-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus has 25 of its 41 goals in the second half of games.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. DC United won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has 17 goals and four assists for DC United. Nigel Robertha has two goals over the last 10 games for DC United.

Lucas Zelarrayan has nine goals and five assists for Columbus. Gyasi Zardes has five goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 4-4-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Columbus: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured).

Columbus: Perry Kitchen (injured), Artur (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Luis Diaz (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.