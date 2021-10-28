Continuing Healthcare Sell Properties in Southeast Ohio

Continuing Healthcare Solutions is selling nine of its senior living communities to Certus Healthcare in Cleveland including several in our area.

The facilities affected include Adams Lane, Cedar Hill, Sterling Suites and Willow Haven in Zanesville and Beckett House in New Concord.

CHS president and managing partner Benjamin Parson said the decision to sell came after a great deal of study and consideration.

He said ultimately it was what they think will benefit Continuing Healthcare and positions them to move more confidently into the future.

Certus owners said they’re excited and eager to expand their presence in Ohio. They hope to make the transition seamless for employees and community members.

Certus currently owns facilities in Berea, Clyde, Kent and Waterville.