Cleveland police mental health referral policy questioned

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police policy requiring officers to notify crime victims before sending low-level, non-violent offenders to a county diversion program unnecessarily applies a 2017 victims-rights law and is preventing people from getting the treatment they need, mental health advocates said.

The policy was instituted by Police Chief Calvin Williams earlier this month, cleveland.com reported.

“The more barriers there are, the more restrictions that are put on it, less people get help,” said Scott Osiecki, CEO of Cuyahoga County’s addiction and mental health board.

The Cleveland policy is based on the Marsy’s Law, which in 2017 expanded victims rights to include notifications about suspects’ criminal cases.

Former Cuyahoga Prosecutor Bill Mason, currently chief of staff for Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, told cleveland.com that Marsy’s Law does not apply to pre-arrest diversion programs. The diversion center’s policy already calls for crime victims to be notified when a suspect is sent there, he said.

From the opening of the diversion center in May through mid-September, only 10 of the 89 people admitted to the center were referred by Cleveland police.

Cleveland’s mayoral candidates, City Council President Kevin Kelley and nonprofit executive Justin Bibb, have said they would eliminate the notification policy after taking office.