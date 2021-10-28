Cleveland faces Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Sports
Associated Press20

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles went 41-30 overall a season ago while going 21-15 at home. The Lakers gave up 107.0 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

Cleveland went 21-50 overall with a 9-27 record on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 103.8 points per game last season, 16.5 on free throws and 30 from deep.

INJURIES: Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (thumb), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (right ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (ankle/knee).

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

De Kock apologizes and will take knee in future matches

Associated Press

New York faces Columbus in conference showdown

Associated Press

Flyers visit the Canucks after Atkinson’s 2-goal game

Associated Press