Updated on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain Late. Warmer. High 67°

TONIGHT: Rain Likely. Cloudy. Mild. Low 55°

FRIDAY: Rain Likely. Cloudy. Cooler. High 60°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and warm Thursday across SE Ohio, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Rain chances will begin to increase late this afternoon into the evening. Showers will be isolated during the late afternoon, but will become more numerous after sunset.

Rain will be more steady during the overnight, along with moderate rainfall rates throughout the region. Temperatures will only bottom out in the mid 50s for overnight lows.

More steady rain will continue into the day on Friday, especially during the morning. Showers will become more scattered during the afternoon into the evening as we round out the work week. So there will be some breaks in the rain for Playoff Friday Night Football, but the threat of rain will continue into the overnight on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler, as highs top off around 60 on Friday.

Scattered shower chances will linger into the day on Saturday, with most of the rain occurring during the morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the mid 50s as we begin the weekend. We will see drier, but mostly cloudy skies on Halloween, with highs in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

As we head into the month of November, we will see cooler air moving into the region. Highs will drop into the lower 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. A scattered shower chance returns on Tuesday, and a spotty shower chance lingers into the day on Wednesday.

