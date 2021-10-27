Week 10 ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

Gunnar Consol35

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week’s three highlighted players are: Meadowbrook’s #1, Hunter Eubanks; Tri-Valley’s #73, Jacob Kinder; and Zanesville’s #5, Michael Norman.

The Blue Devil’s senior, Michael Norman attributes his blocking for #2, Jordan Martin, for his recognition as one of the players of the game. Those plays where he blocked Martin twice ultimately led to a touchdown each time. Receiving this designation is one that is familiar with his family.

“It means a lot because I’ve been following in my brother’s footsteps, and two years ago he won the same shirt. So I wanted to do the same thing as him,” Michael Norman, #5 on the Zanesville Blue Devils said.

This upcoming Friday, stay turned to AM1240, Z92, and Highway 103 for live coverage of this week’s upcoming high school football playoff games and to find out who the player’s of the game are immediately after each game.

