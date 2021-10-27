Tournament Results 10.27.21

GIRLS SOCCER

ROSECRANS: 3 ST. CLAIRSVILLE: 0

HILAND: 7 CAMBRIDGE: 1

Rosecans will now take on Hiland on Saturday, October 30 at 11am at Coshocton Stewart Field in the District Finals.

BOYS SOCCER:

GRANVILLE: 1 BEXLEY: 0

Blue Aces knock off #1 seed Bexley to advance to the OHSAA DII District Final. Jake King scored the winning goal for Granville.

The Blue Aces move on to face Bishop Watterson.

VOLLEYBALL:

JOHN GLENN: 0 MEADOWBROOK: 3

John Glenn finishes their season with a loss to Meadowbrook in the District Semi-Finals 18-25, 21-25 and 16-25.

The Muskies record 14-10. Leaders included Abby Buchtel 6 kills, 12 digs, 1 block, Rachel Meinert 1 kill, 13 digs, Brynna Wolford 2 aces, 5 digs, 100% serving and Emma Johnson 5 kills, 11 assists, 1 aces, 6 digs, 2 blocks. Lauren Blair had 10 assists and 5 digs and Emma Dolan 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 aces, 5 digs, 100% serving.