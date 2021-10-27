Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week: Noir

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center named Noir as their dog of the week.

Noir is about 5-years-old and does well around cats. She can be shy at first, but once she warms up to you, she’s a very friendly and loving dog. Doug McQuaid, volunteer at Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center gives more background on Ms. Noir.

“She is actually for full adoption. She has been spayed with all of her shots and so forth. Right after her spayed she was actually fostered by one of our volunteers that had other dogs in the house, and seemed to do very well. The husband had basically let her sit on his lap and watch TV. She did well with that. She enjoyed all of the affection that she could possibly get,” McQuaid said.

Noir would also like to accompany her foster parent while he mowed the grass as if she was supervising.

McQuaid encourages the community to give a call to the K-9 Adoption Center if you’ve been looking for your dog that has gotten loose.

“Don’t hesitate to give us a call or stop out and see us, regardless of the timeframe that it’s been. Our staff, the deputies at our facility, have been great about getting calls and have had dogs that are possibly running loose that could be in harm’s way,” McQuaid said. “Our local law enforcement has been a major help to us and also doing the same thing bringing them to us. There is a good chance that maybe we have your dog and we would love to be able to reunite you with your dog.”

If interested in adopting Noir or any dog or if you believe your dog was found, you can give a call at (740) 453-0273 or visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.