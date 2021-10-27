Local Scores 10/27/2021

Stories
Court Zeppernick16

BOYS SOCCER

WEST MUSKINGUM 2 COSHOCTON 1

Francesco Rossi scored eventual game winning penalty kick. West Muskingum advances to district championship.

BOYS SOCCER

MAYSVILLE 3 CAMRBIDGE 2 2OT

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

MARIETTA 2 MUSKINGUM 1

VOLLEYBALL

FORT FYRE 3 COSHOCTON 0

Fort Frye sweeps Coshocton by scores of 25-15, 25-11, and 25-14. The Redskins season ends with a record of 17-8 and a second place finish in the MVL small-school division. Coshocton volleyball records their most wins in a season since 2007.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MUSKINGUM 3 MARIETTA 0

Muskies Emma Dunham lead Muskingum with 12 kills. Senior Erin Dickson has 22 assists for Muskingum

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

Related Posts

Tournament Results 10.27.21

Nichole Hannahs

Local Scores 10/26/2021

Court Zeppernick

Key PK leads River View to Victory

Court Zeppernick