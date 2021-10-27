Local Scores 10/27/2021

BOYS SOCCER

WEST MUSKINGUM 2 COSHOCTON 1

Francesco Rossi scored eventual game winning penalty kick. West Muskingum advances to district championship.

BOYS SOCCER

MAYSVILLE 3 CAMRBIDGE 2 2OT

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

MARIETTA 2 MUSKINGUM 1

VOLLEYBALL

FORT FYRE 3 COSHOCTON 0

Fort Frye sweeps Coshocton by scores of 25-15, 25-11, and 25-14. The Redskins season ends with a record of 17-8 and a second place finish in the MVL small-school division. Coshocton volleyball records their most wins in a season since 2007.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MUSKINGUM 3 MARIETTA 0

Muskies Emma Dunham lead Muskingum with 12 kills. Senior Erin Dickson has 22 assists for Muskingum