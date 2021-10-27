La Liga denounces racist insults against Vinícius Junior

Sports
Associated Press12

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league on Wednesday denounced racist insults by a Barcelona fan against Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior during the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.

The league said it will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against the fan.

It did not say when the incident took place during the match won 2-1 by Madrid. No other details were immediately provided. The 21-year-old Brazil international started and played most of the game.

The league last year condemned racist insults by Espanyol fans against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Rookie goes from Gwinnett hotel to World Series in whirlwind

Associated Press

‘Animalism’: Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions

Associated Press

Rookie goes from Gwinnett hotel to World Series in whirlwind

Associated Press