Hamid secures 8th clean sheet, DC United beats New York 1-0

Sports
Associated Press5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored in the ninth minute and D.C. United held on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

D.C. United (13-14-5) snapped a four-match winless streak. New York (12-12-7) had its eight-game undefeated streak come to an end.

Nigel Robertha got past the defense along the right side and sent it across the goal to find Paredes unmarked at the back post for a shot into an open net.

United goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves for his eighth clean sheet of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bobrovsky makes 29 saves as Panthers stay undefeated

Associated Press

Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

Associated Press

Wednesday’s Scores

Associated Press