Flames visit the Penguins after Mangiapane’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (4-1-1, first in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (3-1-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -110, Flames -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after Andrew Mangiapane scored two goals in the Flames’ 5-3 win over the Devils.

Pittsburgh went 37-16-3 overall a season ago while going 22-4-2 at home. The Penguins scored 36 power play goals on 152 power play opportunities last season.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall and 11-15-2 on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Flames recorded four shutouts last season while compiling an .899 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (covid-19), Jeff Carter: out (covid-19), Kris Letang: day to day (health protocols).

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.