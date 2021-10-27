Dumba goal helps Wild spoil Vancouver’s home opener 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Dumba scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night, spoiling the Canucks home opener.

Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild (5-1-0). Cam Talbot made 22 saves for Minnesota.

Alex Chiasson scored on a power play, and Bo Horvat added a goal for the Canucks (3-3-1), who had their two-game win streak halted. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots for Vancouver.

Vancouver’s home opener was the first game with full capacity at Rogers Arena in 595 days.

The last time the Canucks played before a full house was in a 5-4 shootout win over the New York Islanders on March 10, 2020, two days before the NHL was put on pause due to COVID-19. The team played without fans in the stands during last year’s shortened season.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: At Seattle for the second game of a three-game trip.

Vancouver: Host Philadelphia in the second game of a seven-game homestand.

